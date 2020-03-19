Corona Threat: Two Assam Districts Imposes Ban on Assembly of More Than Five

Guwahati, Mar 19 (PTI) Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Cr P C were imposed in two Assam districts of Hailakandi and Barpeta on Thursday to prevent people's gatherings, a catalyst for the spread of coronavirus.

There is a "real and imminent threat" of possible outbreak of COVID-19 epidemic in the district, primarily due to heavy inflow of travellers, thereby "endangering human life", Hailakandi District Magistrate Keerthi Jalli said in his prohibitory order under section 144 of the CrPC, which bans the assembly of more than five persons at any place.

"It is a case of emergency and circumstances are such that serving in due time of notice upon all persons residing in the jurisdiction of district Hailakandi is not practicable or possible and therefore it is necessary and expedient to proceed ex-parte under Section 144 of the CrPC," she added in the order.

The Barpeta district administration too imposed Section 144 of CrPC in the entire district and banned assembly of more than five persons.

Barpeta District Magistrate Munindra Sharma issued the order for implementing it with immediate effect to deal with the situation arising out of the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19.

As per the order, "unnecessary assembly of five or more persons in the vicinity of markets, financial institutions, banks, recreational parks etc" have been prohibited.

No meetings, rallies, processions and congregations are allowed till further order, it said.

"Considering the gravity of the situation, this order has been passed ex-parte and will be enforceable with immediate effect and will remain in operation until further orders," Sharma said.

