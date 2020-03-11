Coronavirus: BCCI Issues Do's and Don'ts for Players, Staff, Ahead of ODI Series Against South Africa

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 11 (ANI): Ahead of the opening ODI against South Africa, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday issued a health advisory suggesting do's and don'ts to all the players and support staff as precautionary measures to contain coronavirus.The Board has briefed the standard guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation as well as the Ministry of Health & Welfare - Government of India to both the teams and the state associations.BCCI's medical team has advised to implement certain Do's and Don'ts of personal hygiene.* washing hands with soap & water for a minimum of 20 seconds,* use of hand sanitizers,* covering mouth while sneezing or coughing,* reporting to the medical team immediately in case of fever, cough or any illness,* avoid touching face, mouth, nose and eyes before thoroughly washing hands,* avoid close contact & interaction with individuals outside the team environment (to avoid cross-infection from unknown individuals). Includes avoiding handshake, handling unknown phones for selfies."To ensure the safety of the spectators, the State Associations along with the healthcare service providers/hospitals are ensuring that appropriate information, education and communication material in the form of posters/hoardings and public announcements regarding the precautions to be taken by everyone against the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 are being provided," the BCCI stated."All the public washrooms at the stadium will be stocked with hand wash liquids and sanitizers," it added.The medical staff and first aiders will be present at the stadiums and will keep a record of all patients seeking treatment and follow up as may be necessary.The first ODI of the three-match series will be played in Dharamshala on March 12. (ANI)

