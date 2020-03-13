Coronavirus: Irani Cup to Be Played Behind Closed Doors

New Delhi [India], Mar 13 (ANI): India's first-class cricket tournament -- Irani Cup 2020 -- will be played behind closed doors due to the rising concern over the coronavirus pandemic."Irani Cup will be played in an empty stadium. The tournament will start from March 18-22," the BCCI source told ANI.The tournament is scheduled to start from March 18 to 22.The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry has advised all the federations to avoid large gatherings.The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday had declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concerns.The coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan in China's Hubei province, in late December, and has since spread worldwide. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)