COVID-19 Cases in India Cross 15,000, Death Toll at 507

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): India's total number of coronavirus cases has reached 15,712, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.Out of the total cases, 12,974 cases are active, while 2,231 people have been cured/discharged/migrated and 507 deaths have been reported, as per the ministry.According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with a total of 3,651 cases. While 365 patients have recovered, 211 deaths have been reported.Delhi comes next with 1,893 cases, out of which 72 patients have recovered while 42 patients have died.Tamil Nadu has reported 1,372 cases, out of which 365 have recovered and 15 have succumbed to the virus.Rajasthan has confirmed 1,351 cases, out of which 183 people have recovered while 11 patients are dead.Madhya Pradesh has reported 1,407 cases, including 127 patients recovered and 70 patients dead. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh has 805 COVID-19 positive cases.In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 400 people have been detected positive for coronavirus. (ANI)

