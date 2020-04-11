COVID-19: Chhattisgarh Govt Makes Wearing of Masks Compulsory in Public Places

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 11 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh government on Saturday made wearing of masks compulsory in public places, in a bid to check the spread of coronavirus in the state.According to country's health ministry data, 18 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state so far.Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow economic activities within the states during the lockdown period as the MSME sector was badly suffering.India's total cases of coronavirus on Saturday climbed to 7,529 including 242 deaths and 652 people, who have either been cured or discharged, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

