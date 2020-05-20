COVID-19 Deaths in Delhi: Over 26 Per Cent of People of Who Died Were in 50s

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Over 26 per cent of the total COVID-19 fatalities in the national capital were of people in the age bracket of 50-59 years, according to official figures.

The coronavirus death toll in Delhi has climbed to 176, while 534 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection reported on Wednesday, the highest single-day spike here, took the total in the city to over 11,000-mark, authorities said.

Of the total number of deceased patients, 92 were aged 60 years and above, accounting for over 52 per cent of the fatalities.

Forty-seven of them were aged between 50-59 years (26.71 per cent) and 37 were less than 50 years (21.02 per cent), according to the latest health bulletin released on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the the total number of cases stood at 10,554, including 166 deaths.

With 534 fresh cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has climbed to 11,088.

The previous highest spike in fresh cases -- 500 -- was recorded on May 19.

The bulletin, however, added the cumulative death figures refers to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

