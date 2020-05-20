COVID-19: Four More Test Positive in Latur; Tally Rises to 65

Latur, May 20 (PTI) Four persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Latur district on Wednesday, taking the tally here to 65, an official said.

At least four patients, one each from Khandali (Ahmadpur tehsil), Jalkot, Udgir and Borgaon village in Latur tehsil had contracted the deadly infection, the health official said.

As per the official data, the district's COVID-19 count now stands at 65, which includes two deaths reported in Udgir.

Of the four new cases, one patient from Khandali and another from Borgaon had travelled from Mumbai three days ago, the official said.

