COVID-19: NoBrokerHood Launches Grocery Services for Society Residents

Mumbai, Apr 8 (PTI) Property portal NoBroker on Wednesday said it has launched grocery services on its integrated visitor and community management app NoBrokerHood to enable society residents to order daily essentials at their doorstep in wake of the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has already started delivering groceries in cities like Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, and Hyderabad, and plans to soon extend the service to other cities including Delhi and Mumbai.

"NoBrokerHood's grocery foray comes at a time when grocery segment is experiencing high demand amid lockdown and consumers are pressed for daily needs. This will help overcome the hardship that people are undergoing for the groceries during the lockdown," company's co-founder Akhil Gupta said in a statement.

Under this, society residents can just place the order on the app and volunteers within the society can consolidate the orders and ensure a smooth delivery by buying it from bigBasket B2B and ITC.

Launched in 2018, the app offers services and features which enable users to manage multiple activities inside residential buildings, housing societies, and gated communities, ranging from finding domestic help to monitoring visitor entry and pre-authorising guest visits with a one-time password.

Earlier this year, NoBrokerHood acquired Society Connect, a technology mapped platform for society management to combine the latter's ERP efficiencies with its own suite of services.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)