COVID-19 Outbreak: Punjab Announces Rs 3,000 Relief for Each Construction Worker

construction worker (Image for representational purposes only Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Chandigarh, March 22: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced an immediate relief of Rs 3,000 each for all registered construction workers in the state in a bid to provide relief to them in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

The money would be transferred to the bank accounts of workers by Monday (March 23). The move has been initiated to mitigate the hardships being faced by the workers due to a standstill in the construction activities in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak. Coronavirus Cases Surge to 315 in India, Confirms Indian Council of Medical Research.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on Saturday announced that an amount of Rs 1,000 each will be given to 15 lakh daily wage labourers and 20.37 lakh construction workers across the state via direct benefit transfer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)