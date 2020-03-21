Coronavirus Cases Surge to 315 in India, Confirms Indian Council of Medical Research

Coronavirus in India | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 21: The total number of coronavirus cases in India surged to 315 on Saturday, announced the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) The crossing of 300-mark came barely a week after India recorded COVID-19 cases in double-digit. The number of fatalities continue to remain four - with one death each recorded so far in Punjab, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Delhi. Catch all the live updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

With the coronavirus cases steadily increasing, several state governments in India have announced a shutdown in days to come to prevent the virus from further spreading. In Congress-ruled Rajasthan and Puducherry, a complete lockdown would be observed till March 31. The essential services shops would, however, remain open under a restricted manner.

Odisha has also announced a 40 percent shutdown, primarily in districts areas housing those who have returned from abroad. Essential services shops would remain open, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, adding that bus depots and railway stations would continue to function.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier today, issued a renewed appeal to the nation urging people to remain indoors. The cure of coronavirus, so far, is to maximise social distancing, he said. By venturing out, people are not only jeopardising their health but also of others and their family members, he said.

"This is the time we should all listen to the advice given by doctors and authorities. All those who have been told to stay in home quarantine, I urge you to please follow the instructions. This will protect you as well as your friends and family," he said. "Never forget - precautions not panic! It’s not only important to be home but also remain in the town/ city where you are. Unnecessary travels will not help you or others. In these times, every small effort on our part will leave a big impact," Modi further added.