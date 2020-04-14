COVID-19: Spitting in Public Places Prohibited in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday made spitting in public places a punishable offence with immediate effect in the view of coronavirus spread in the country."Spitting in public places in Himachal Pradesh prohibited with immediate effect, in view of COVID-19. Action to be initiated against violators under Epidemic Disease Act and sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC)," RD Dhiman, State Additional Chief Secretary (Health) said.Earlier in the day, one more person tested positive for the coronavirus in Una district, taking the total number of cases to 33 in the state.Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that with the sharpest ever increase of 1,463 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 29 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Tuesday climbed to 10,815. (ANI)

