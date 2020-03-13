COVID-19: Tej Pratap Makes Tejashwi Wear a Mask

Patna, Mar 13 (PTI) Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav wrapped a mask around the face of his younger sibling Tejashwi Yadav on Friday and handed over to him a bottle of hand sanitiser, a gesture aimed at protecting the little brother from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The maverick Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, who has formerly served as the Bihar health minister, played the protective elder brother at the residence of mother Rabri Devi, where Tejashwi Yadav spends most of his time.

The brothers, whose mutual affection gets marred by frequent political turf wars, posed for pictures with their face masks on.

Tejashwi Yadav urged the people of the state to remain vigilant, avoid crowded places and strictly follow guidelines issued by the government.

RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav said a two-day training workshop for party workers at Rajgir in Nalanda district from Saturday had been cancelled.

Several senior leaders had arrived at Rajgir to take part in the training camp. It was, however, called off since booking of the convention centre, where the program was to be held, has been cancelled by the administration, Yadav said.

Meanwhile, Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan has also cancelled his statewide tour, "Bihar First, Bihari First".

Paswan, who was in Madhubani, has left for Patna and the tour, which was to culminate with a rally on April 14, will remain suspended till the situation was under control, according to a release.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)