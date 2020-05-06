COVID-19: Vedanta Group Firms Contribute Rs 10 Cr to Rajasthan CM Relief Fund

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Vedanta group companies Hindustan Zinc and Cairn Oil & Gas have contributed Rs 10 core to Rajasthan Chief Minister relief fund for fighting COVID-19.

"As people and organisations from all walks of life are pitching in to help the government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the two Rajasthan-based Vedanta companies, Cairn Oil & Gas and Hindustan Zinc, have extended a Rs 10 crore contribution to the Rajasthan CMRF COVID-19 Mitigation Fund," the company said in a statement. This contribution is over and above approximately Rs 8 crore that the two companies are spending to ramp up community outreach in their operational areas.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot too acknowledged the Vedanta group's efforts to support the state during these challenging times, the statement said. "The two companies, operational in Barmer and Udaipur... have steadfastly continued operations with a focus on Only Safe Production in these trying times, with minimal personnel and amidst stringent health and safety protocols," it said. In addition, they have reached out to help local people and communities by spreading awareness. Also, they are supporting the local administration through CSR interventions in the areas of healthcare and sanitation. Rajasthan government and district administration have been working diligently to fight coronavirus and Vedanta group has always been a partner in the state's progress and aims to do its bit in this endeavour, the statement said. "It is time to make collective efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic to bring a significant change. We are facing multiple challenges but it's the country that comes first and it is our duty at a critical time like this to give back to society.

"Vedanta has had a long and fruitful association with the state of Rajasthan. Our commitment towards the people and growth of Rajasthan is unwavering. We look forward to supporting the state and district administrations in fighting this pandemic and restoring at the earliest," Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)