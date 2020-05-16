CPI-M Leader K Vardarajan Passes Away

Karur (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 16 (ANI): Senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader K Varadarajan passed away on Saturday following respiratory issues. He was 73.Varadarajan was also the party's Central Committee member.He is survived by a son and daughter. His wife passed away six years ago.Expressing condolences on his demise, CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted, "Deepest condolences at the passing away of Comrade K Varadarajan, dedicated Communist who relentlessly championed struggles of the working class, peasantry and all exploited people. We worked as colleagues in the Polit Bureau and Central Committee for decades. Red Salute, Com KV." (ANI)

