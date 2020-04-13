Cuddling Their Pet Dog is a 'blessing' for Virat, Anushka

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli shared yet another adorable picture. The cricketer and his actor wife are seen cuddling a dog in the photo. Kohli put out the 'moment' on Twitter and wrote, "Knowledge of what truly matters in life is a blessing."India is currently under a lockdown to help contain the spread of coronavirus.Even cricket has come to a halt. Several series and tournaments have been postponed due to COVID-19 including the Indian Premier League (IPL).With 796 fresh cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country has reached 9,152 including 308 deaths, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, on Monday.As many as 857 people have recovered from the disease so far, said Aggarwal during the daily media briefing on the coronavirus. "In one day, 141 people have recovered," he added. (ANI)

