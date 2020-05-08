DD News, AIR to Broadcast Weather Report for PoK, Gilgit

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): With effect from today, Doordarshan News and All India Radio will broadcast temperatures and weather reports of Indian towns and cities of Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit, in their prime time news bulletins- at 8:55 and 20:55. "Private channels, showing weather report, will follow soon," said Amit Khare, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. This comes a day after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) started referring to meteorological sub-division of Jammu and Kashmir as Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad. While Gilgit-Baltistan is under illegal control of Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir's Muzaffarabad is in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The move has come close on the heels of Pakistan Supreme Court's decision to let its government hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan.India had lodged a protest with Pakistan, asking Islamabad to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation."It was clearly conveyed that the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas of Gilgit and Baltistan, are an integral part of India by virtue of its fully legal and irrevocable accession," the Ministry of External Affairs had said in a statement. According to IMD, there are 36 meteorological sub-divisions in India on the basis of state boundaries. While larger states have various sub-divisions, the smaller states are clubbed in same sub-division. (ANI)

