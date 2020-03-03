Delhi Air Quality Turns 'poor', Further Deterioration Likely Tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Mar 3 (ANI): After a brief respite, the pollution level in the national capital turned 'very poor' on Tuesday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing the 200 mark at 8:30 in the morning.According to SAFAR, the overall AQI of Delhi was 215 with PM 2.5 and PM 10 at 95 and 185 respectively.An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.The organisation in its advisory has warned that further deterioration is expected on March 4."Further deterioration in air quality to the higher end of poor to the very poor category is forecasted for March 4."Today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the temperature in the national capital would hover around 13 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius with the possibility of thunder and lightning. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)