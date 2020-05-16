Delhi Congress Office Near ITO Turned into Shelter for Migrant Workers

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) The Congress Delhi unit office near ITO here has been turned into a shelter for migrant labourers who have been compelled to set on foot for their native places amid a nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The Rajiv Bhawan shelter can accommodate 50 people at a time and the party is providing meals three times a day, face masks and sanitiser, Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary said.

The Congress is arranging their rail tickets too, Chaudhary said.

He said that the migrant workers were accommodated at Rajiv Bhawan by fully adhering to the lockdown guidelines like social distancing and cleanliness.

Chaudhary visited various entry and exit points of the national capital on the borders of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, where the party has deployed its relief teams to help the migrant workers moving to their home states.

The Congress workers are providing meals and snacks, drinking water, masks, sanitiser, sanitary pads and first-aid to the migrant workers.

Kumar said that the Congress has been quietly serving the hungry and the most-needy during the lockdown as the party's sole purpose was to alleviate their suffering.

He said that the Congress has written letters to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking permission to send the migrant workers to their home states by train or bus, expressing its willingness to pay for their travel expenses, but no response has been received from the Delhi government so far.

