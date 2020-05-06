Delhi Government Launches Twitter Handle for Coronavirus-related Queries

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): The Delhi government has launched a new Twitter handle @DelhiVsCorona to answer public queries related to COVID-19 and to ensure dissemination of authentic information to people."The Twitter handle @DelhiVsCorona will be a one-stop solution of all the COVID-19 related queries and complaints raised by the citizens. To monitor and handle this twitter handle, Delhi government has also set up a team of representatives who will keep a tab on the live status of the situation at the Delhi government hospitals where treatment of COVID-19 patients is going on and provide authentic information," a Delhi government release said.It said that the government's efforts to resolve queries related to COVID-19 on Twitter "will help to reduce panic and anxiety amongst the citizens of Delhi.""In the fight against COVID-19, communication and authentic information is the key," it said.The release said the newly formed Twitter team will be in touch with the patients and the doctors and ensure a speedy solution to their issues. (ANI)

