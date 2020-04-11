Delhi Govt Declares 3 More Containment Areas, City Has Now 33 COVID-19 Hotspots

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Three more areas in Delhi have been declared as 'containment zones' in a bid to contain coronavirus spread. The total number of containment zones in Delhi now is 33.Areas around House No-A 176, Deoli Extension; A-30 Mansarovar Garden; and Street nos. 1 to 10, C block, Jahangirpuri have been declared as 'containment zones' by the Delhi government after COVID-19 patients were found there.The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi reached 1,069 on Saturday with 166 new cases reported in the metropolis. (ANI)

