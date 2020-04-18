Delhi Govt to Conduct Online Happiness Classes for Entire Family: Deputy CM

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Manish Sisodia on Saturday said the Education Department is all set to conduct online 'happiness classes' involving parents.Presiding over the third live session of 'Parenting in the time of Corona,' on Saturday, Sisodia spoke about bringing happiness classes to homes by involving parents and turning the lockdown times into an opportunity for becoming a happy family.According to an official release, as the topic of the discussion today was 'Happiness class for family', Education Minister Sisodia announced that the Education Department is all set to conduct online happiness classes at 4 pm every day."Our goal is to sail through these times by shredding our anxiety and worries. So, the Education Department of the Delhi Government is all set to run a happiness class everyday live at 4 pm, on social media platforms -- YouTube and Facebook," he said."These classes are non-exclusive and open to all. Our government school teachers who have been conducting the happiness classes for the last two years would now be taking a happiness class online," he added.As a part of the programme, students are taught various activities including meditation, street plays and basic obedience with an aim to reduce anxiety and stress levels among children."Practising mindfulness together can be one such activity which would help all of us to ease our anxieties. My appeal to the parents and children is that if you're learning from the online happiness classes and practising meditation at your homes, please click photographs of the same and send them to us. This would give a boost to the confidence and morale of our education team. They would be all the more excited to do the online classes," said Sisodia. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)