Delhi Hospital Hosts Wedding of Woman Displaced in Riots

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) The Al-Hind Hospital in Mustafabad where those injured in the northeast Delhi violence are undergoing treatment turned into a marriage hall as 19-year-old Rukhsar got married in a sombre ceremony.

Rukhsar's wedding was earlier scheduled to take place on Tuesday. However, it was called off last minute as all that her family had bought for the wedding -- clothes, jewellery etc -- was looted in the riots that broke out over a week ago.

The groom's family declined to go ahead with the marriage.

Much to the relief of Rukhsar's family, they found a match soon and the wedding took place at the hospital on Tuesday itself.

"On February 24, a mob entered our lane and we had to flee to save our lives. We called the police several times but no one turned up for help. We sought refuge at our neighbours' place for two nights before the police got us out. Since then we have been staying at the Al-Hind Hospital," Rukhsar's mother, Parveen, said.

Rukhsar's husband Firoz said, "I was a little worried when I was told about the marriage but then I thought whatever happens will be for the best and I said yes to it."

Firoz works in a private company and his family has a furniture business.

