Delhi Shocker: 26-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Dies After Fall From Height in Mustafabad, Family Alleges Dowry Harassment

New Delhi, May 27: A 26-year-old pregnant woman died after allegedly falling from a height in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad area, police said, while her family has accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment and murder. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East) Rahul Alwal, police received information from JPC Hospital on May 25 regarding the admission of a woman who had sustained injuries after falling from a height. She had been brought to the hospital by her husband and was declared dead by doctors.

"On 25 May, during the evening hours, information was received at PS Dayalpur from JPC Hospital regarding the admission of a 26-year-old woman who had sustained injuries after falling from a height. The woman had been brought to the hospital by her husband and was declared 'brought dead' by the attending doctors," Alwal said. He said a forensic team inspected the scene in the New Mustafabad area and collected evidence. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Lucknow Shocker: Newlywed Woman Found Hanging in UP; Family Alleges Dowry Harassment Over Car Demand.

"Proceedings under Section 196 BNSS are being conducted in the matter, and further investigation is in progress," the DCP added. Meanwhile, the woman's family has alleged foul play and demanded strict action against her husband. The victim's sister claimed she does not believe the woman died due to a fall and alleged that dowry demands had been made after the marriage. "I don't think that she fell. There was no injury anywhere on her body except on her head. A week before, they had asked for dowry. She had told us about it. I want justice," she said, adding that the deceased was pregnant.

She further claimed that the husband is currently in police custody. The victim's brother also alleged that the husband had been demanding dowry and said the family was informed about the incident only after her death. "Yes, he was asking for dowry... There should be justice. There should be punishment," he said. Their father, Ahmed Ali, questioned the circumstances surrounding the death, saying the injuries did not match a fall from a height. "When someone falls from the third or fourth floor, there are injuries to the hands or legs too. But only her head was injured. We suspect she was killed, and then it was made to look like she fell," he alleged.

The family said the woman had entered into a court marriage around three months ago and alleged that she had been under pressure from her husband in recent weeks. Police said the matter is under investigation and further action will be taken based on the post-mortem findings and evidence collected during the probe. The incident comes amid growing reports of dowry-related harassment cases involving young and newly married women. Karnataka Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide in Ballari Over Dowry and Mental Harassment; Husband Arrested.

Earlier this month, 33-year-old Twisha Sharma, who had married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025, allegedly died by suicide on May 12. Her family alleged mental torture and dowry harassment by her in-laws. Police registered a case against her husband and mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh, and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has begun its probe into the death case.

In another case, a young woman named Deepika died under suspicious circumstances after allegedly falling from the rooftop of her in-laws' house in Greater Noida's Jalpura village, barely one-and-a-half years after her marriage. Police arrested her husband, Hrithik and father-in-law Manoj under relevant legal provisions after her family alleged sustained harassment over dowry demands.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)