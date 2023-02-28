New Delhi, February 28: Traffic snarls were reported from several parts of the national capital on Tuesday, causing inconvenience to commuters. The Delhi Traffic Police said it received 12 calls of traffic-related issues so far on Tuesday from different parts of the city, including Jhandewalan, SP Marg, Chhatarpur, Durgapuri, Rohini Sector-24, Karol Bagh, Mahavir Enclave, Karkari Mor and Vasundhra Enclave. Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Supreme Court Agrees To Examine Manish Sisodia’s Plea Today Against CBI Arrest.

Rohit Tomar, a lawyer by profession, said the traffic was heavy on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway from near Ghazipur to Akshardham in the morning hours. He said the vehicular movement was affected near Lajpat Nagar till Barapulla flyover in the afternoon. The affected commuters also took to Twitter to complain about the traffic and requested the city police to provide a solution to this problem. Delhi Shocker: Myanmar Refugee Gang-Raped by Four People After Being Abducted by Autorickshaw Driver in Kalindi Kunj, Probe Underway.

People complained about traffic near Modi Mill flyover, Dhaula Kuan to Gurgaon, on NH9 end at Nizamuddin red light. One of them said the traffic was heavy from Burari authority till Ring Road. The traffic was moving with a slow pace on Sardar Patel Marg. It is moving slowly from Jasola to Okhla in underpass. Chandagi Ram Akhara area in north Delhi is totally choked, another commuter rued. A commuter reported severe traffic jam at Behra Enclave near Peeragarhi.