An auto driver allegedly abducted a Myanmar refugee woman in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area. She alleges that she was made unconscious and was gang-raped by four men. She is registered as a refugee in India. Further investigation is underway. Delhi Shocker: Indian Railways' Junior Engineer Arrested for Raping Woman He Met Through Matrimonial Website on Pretext of Marriage.

Myanmarese Refugee Gang-raped by Auto Driver in Delhi

A woman of Myanmarese nationality allegedly gangraped by four people after she was made unconscious & abducted by an auto-driver in Kalindi Kunj area. The woman is a registered refugee. Case registered by Police following her complaint. Investigation is underway: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2023

