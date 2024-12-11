Washington [US], December 11 (ANI): After nearly three decades, the highly anticipated sequel to '28 Days Later', '28 Years Later' has unveiled its first haunting trailer, igniting excitement among fans of the original post-apocalyptic zombie thriller.

Directed by Danny Boyle and written by Alex Garland, the film promises a return to the devastating world of the Rage Virus.

The trailer sets a chilling tone, accompanied by a recording of Rudyard Kipling's war poem "Boots", as it transports viewers to a desolate, post-apocalyptic England.

The trailer features actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson traversing the now green but ominous fields of the country, bow and arrow in hand, hinting at a society trying to rebuild amid the wreckage.

A major focal point in the trailer is the return of Cillian Murphy, who played the iconic character Jim in the original film. However, his role appears to take a darker turn in '28 Years Later', with the actor's zombified version of Jim looming over Jodie Comer's character.

According to Deadline, Murphy serves as an executive producer for the film, which marks his return to the franchise after his absence in the 2007 follow-up, '28 Weeks Later'.

The tagline for the movie, "Time didn't heal anything," serves as a stark reminder that the horrors of the Rage Virus continue to haunt the survivors, even decades later.

The film is set to premiere on June 20 and will serve as the first instalment in a planned 28 Years Later trilogy. Alongside Murphy, the film introduces a new cast of characters, including Taylor-Johnson, Comer, Ralph Fiennes, Erin Kellyman, and Jack O'Connell, as per Deadline.

Produced by Columbia Pictures in association with BFI, DNA Films, and Decibel Films, '28 Years Later' is a collaboration between Boyle, Garland, and producers Andrew MacDonald and Peter Rice.

Fans can expect a thrilling return to the world of infection, survival, and chaos when the film hits theatres next summer on June 20, 2025. (ANI)

