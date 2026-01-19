New York [US], January 19 (ANI): Country singer Karley Scott Collins has shut down rumours linking her to Keith Urban after reports claimed the two were dating and living together following Urban's split from Nicole Kidman.

According to PEOPLE, the 26-year-old rising star, who recently opened for Urban on his 2025 High and Alive World Tour, reacted strongly to the claims. On Sunday, Collins reposted a screenshot of an article on her Instagram Stories that suggested she had moved in with Urban. Collins, in her story, wrote, "yall, this is absolutely RIDICULOUS and untrue."

The rumours began just weeks after Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman finalised their divorce after 19 years of marriage. Court papers filed on January 6 show that both agreed to waive child and spousal support. Their daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 15, will mainly live with Kidman, but both parents will share responsibilities.

The agreement also says that Urban and Kidman will keep a healthy and caring relationship with their children and will not speak badly about each other.

While the Babygirl actress' home will be their daughters' primary residence, a parenting plan states that both she and Urban are required to "behave with each other and each child so as to provide a loving, stable, consistent and nurturing relationship with the child even though they are divorced," said the agreement as per PEOPLE.

"They will not speak badly of each other or the members of the family of the other parent," the agreement continues. "They will encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families." (ANI)

