A major accident reportedly occurred on the sets of the upcoming film Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain! - Fun on the Run, leaving actors Aasif Sheikh and Ravi Kishan shaken but safe. The incident came to light during the film’s trailer launch event in Mumbai, where the cast and makers shared behind-the-scenes experiences from the shoot. The film is based on the popular television comedy show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain! and marks the franchise’s first big-screen adaptation. Shilpa Shinde Returns With ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai 2.0’, Says, ‘Aapki Asli Angoori Bhabi Is Back’; Shubhangi Atre Reacts After Being Replaced Again (Watch Videos)

Tree Fell Between the Actors on First Day of Shoot

Recalling the incident, Aasif Sheikh revealed that the accident happened on the very first day of shooting at a new location. “Ravi and I were sitting next to each other and relaxing and drinking coffee. When suddenly a huge tree, which was about 12-13 feet tall, fell right in the middle of us. That moment was so scary that if any of us had come under its impact, we would have been crushed to pieces. We both were completely stunned, we did not understand what happened,” Aasif said. The sudden fall reportedly left the entire unit in shock.

Ravi Kishan Sustained a Shoulder Injury

Ravi Kishan described the intensity of the accident and said the tree was extremely heavy. “The tree must have weighed at least 500 kilograms. When it fell, the sound was so loud that the entire set shook,” Ravi shared. He also revealed that he suffered a shoulder injury during the incident but was treated immediately. ‘Bhabi Ji Was Always…’: ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai 2.0’ Actress Shilpa Shinde Dismisses Comparisons With Shubhangi Atre.

Sanjay Kohli Praises Ravi Kishan’s Courage

Producer Sanjay Kohli said the atmosphere on the set turned silent for nearly half an hour following the accident. “Everyone was terrified,” Kohli said, adding that Ravi Kishan’s determination stood out. After receiving medical attention, the actor reportedly returned to the set and said, “Let’s start shooting.” The team later resumed filming once safety was ensured.

Watch 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain' Movie Trailer:

About ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain! - Fun on the Run’

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain! - Fun on the Run stars Shubhangi Atre, Vidisha Srivastava, Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, Ravi Kishan, Mukesh Tiwari and Nirahua in key roles. The comedy film is scheduled to release in theatres on February 6, 2026, bringing the much-loved television characters to the big screen for the first time.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (AajTak), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

