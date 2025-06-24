Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur channelled his inner Rahul Jaikar from 'Aashiqui 2' to deliver an impressive singing performance at the album launch of 'Metro...In Dino' in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The Aditya Roy Kapur fans were in for a treat after their favourite actor took the stage to perform his debut song 'Ishq Hah Ya Tharak' at the film's album launch. While the song hasn't been officially released yet, it is expected to drop soon.

Also Read | 'Sitaare Zameen Par' Opening Weekend Box Office: 'Big Win for Aamir Khan', Say Trade Experts, As Film Performs Well.

Aditya is set to debut as a singer in his upcoming film 'Metro...In Dino' which is directed by Anurag Basu. It also stars Sara Ali Khan, Ali Faizal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen, Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher in the lead roles.

The 'Night Manager' actor took the stage to perform his debut song. He donned a blue shirt and jeans for the event. Aditya was joined by Pritam on the stage.

Also Read | 'Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahaani': Shruti Anand Suffers Bruises and Body Pain After Performing Intense Action Scenes.

The duo was then joined by the film's lead cast. The stars danced on the peppy beats of the song, creating a fun vibe on the stage at the album launch of the film.

At the album launch, Arijit Singh also surprised his fans by performing virtually. Pritam connects Arijit on a call, which later turns into a mesmerising performance from the singer.

Earlier, at the recent musical launch of 'Metro... In Dino's' soulful track 'Zamaana Lage', music composer Pritam revealed that the actor Aditya Roy Kapur has lent his voice to the songs in the film.

Pritam lauded Aditya Kapur for his musical skills and said that the 'Aashiqui 2' actor has given his voice to multiple songs in the movie, as seen in several musical films.

At the 'Zamaana Lage' song launch event in Mumbai, Pritam said, "Musical-based stars sing their own songs, and in this too ('Metro...In Dino'), the musicals that have been filmed on Adi have been sung by him. He is sounding amazing."

The film's soundtrack features a total of ten songs. The makers have already released two songs, 'Zamaana Lage' and 'Dil Ka Kya'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)