Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): Actor Ajay Devgn, on Saturday, penned down a congratulatory note for the newlyweds Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay shared a picture from the wedding which he captioned, "Dear Shivaleeka & Abhishek heartiest congratulations for your marriage. Here's wishing the two of you a blissful life ahead."

Ajay attended the marriage ceremony along with his nephew Aaman Devgn.

In the picture, Ajay and Aaman could be seen posing with the couple and their parents Kumar Mangat Pathak, Neelam Pathak, Sumir Oberoi and Sarina Oberoi.

Abhishek Pathak recently directed Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Akshaye Khanna starrer thriller film 'Drishyam 2' which was released in November last year.

The Hindi version, headlined by Ajay, was a remake of 2013's Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead. It was helmed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat, who died in 2020 at the age of 50.

The film collected over Rs 200 crore at the box office.

Meanwhile, Ajay will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'Bholaa' along with Tabu.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 30, 2023.

Apart from that, he also has Boney Kapoor's 'Maidaan' and director Neeraj Pandey's 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' in his kitty. (ANI)

