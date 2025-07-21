Drishyam, the Malayalam investigative thriller featuring Mohanlal, is one of the most successful Mollywood films of all time. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the movie also starred Siddique, Meena, and Asha Sharath in key roles. Upon its release in 2013, the film became a significant milestone in the careers of both the director and the actor. A Hindi remake of the film was released in 2015, starring Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. Will Ajay Devgn’s ‘Drishyam 3’ Be Different From Mohanlal’s ‘Drishyam 3’? Director Jeethu Joseph Debunks the Rumour.

The original Drishyam movie also remains one of the most remade Indian films, with adaptations in multiple Indian and foreign languages. After the film’s 2021 sequel achieved even greater success, a third instalment was announced in 2025. Amid the excitement for the third part in both languages, director Jeethu Joseph revealed that the makers of Ajay Devgn’s Hindi version had attempted to start the film early and here’s how he prevented it.

Malayalam ‘Drishyam 3’ Announcement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

Jeethu Joseph Warns Makers of Ajay Devgn’s ‘Drishyam’

Filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, who helmed the first two instalments of Mohanlal's Malayalam Drishyam, is gearing up for the third instalment. In a recent interview with Mathrubhumi, the director revealed how there were demands to start the production for both Malayalam and Hindi versions of Drishyam 3 together. He disclosed how he purposefully stopped the Ajay Devgn-starrer film from being shot before his Malayalam version.

During the conversation, Jeethu Joseph said, "There were requests to create Malayalam and Hindi versions simultaneously, but we haven't made any decisions on those issues. There were initial plans to begin the Hindi first, but after a warning was issued that this would be addressed legally, they withdrew from it."

Jeethu Joseph Completes Drafting ‘Drishyam 3’?

Speaking at a college function, Jeethu Joseph revealed that he recently completed drafting the climax of Drishyam 3. Explaining how the process was extremely pressurising, he said, "For a long time, I've been under a lot of pressure. Every day at 3:30 am, I get up to write, which is mentally and physically taxing." ‘Drishyam 3’ Confirmed for October 2025: Mohanlal Announces Much-Awaited Sequel to Popular Malayalam Crime Thriller (Watch Video).

The filming for Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph's Drishyam 3 would start in October 2025. The movie will be backed by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirwad Cinemas. Drishyam 3 is undoubtedly one of the most eagerly awaited Indian films in the past few years.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 21, 2025 01:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).