Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 (ANI): It has been 52 years today since the release of megastar Amitabh Bachchan's first film 'Saat Hindustani'.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Bachchan took a trip down the memory lane to mark this special day.

Also Read | Kamal Haasan on His 67th Birthday Asks Makkal Needhi Maiam Party Members to Help Flood Victims in Tamil Nadu.

Sharing a monochrome throwback picture, he penned a nostalgic caption, also remembering the date he signed his first film.

"On 15th Feb 1969 signed my first film "Saat Hindustani" and it released on 7 November 1969...52 Years .. TODAY," he wrote.

Also Read | Eternals: Is Chloe Zhao's Latest Marvel's Worst? Here Are 5 Other MCU Films That We Think Are Worse.

Fans and fellow members of the film industry flooded the post with likes and comments.

"And the history of Indian cinema started its most brilliant chapter," actor Tisca Chopra commented.

"Thank god for 15th Feb 1969," actor Abhishek Banerjee added.

Big B's daughter Shweta Bachchan dropped a heart eyes emoticon.

Ahead on the work front, Amitabh will be seen sharing screen space with Neena Gupta in 'Goodbye'. He is also a part of 'Brahmastra', co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and has 'Mayday', 'Jhund', 'Good Bye' and 'The Intern' remake in his kitty. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)