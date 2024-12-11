Washington [US], December 10 (ANI): Two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Ang Lee will receive the 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award, said the Directors Guild of America, reported Deadline.

"Ang Lee is truly a master filmmaker," DGA President Lesli Linka Glatter said, adding, "For over 30 years, he has directed a dynamic body of work that boldly cuts across genres from period drama to comedy, adventure to western, superhero to martial arts - always fearlessly taking on new challenges, never repeating himself, and consistently achieving cinematic excellence."

Lee won Best Director Oscars for 2005's Brokeback Mountain and 2013's Life of Pi, as well as nominations for his epic 2000 film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. He has also been nominated for Best Picture as producer of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Life of Pi. His extensive filmography includes Pushing Hands (1991), The Wedding Banquet (1993), Eat Drink Man Woman (1994), The Ice Storm (1997), Hulk (2003), Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk (2016), and Gemini Man (2019).

"Through his films, Ang invites his audiences to explore complex characters that linger in your heart and mind long after the screen has gone dark," Glatter added. "From his earliest features like The Wedding Banquet to artistic and commercial successes like Brokeback Mountain, Life of Pi and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Ang's work is consistently recognized by critics, festivals and audiences for its brilliant storytelling and technological innovations. His unique approach has left an indelible mark on the history of cinema that will be celebrated for generations to come," according to Deadline.

The 77th DGA Awards will take place on February 8 at the Beverly Hilton. (ANI)

