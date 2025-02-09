The 77th Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards took place on February 9, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, celebrating the finest achievements in film and television direction. Hosted by Judd Apatow, the prestigious event honoured visionary directors across multiple categories, with Sean Baker’s Anora, Ramell Ross’s Nickel Boys and Frederick EO Toye’s Shogun emerging as standout winners. The evening was graced by esteemed presenters, including Christopher Nolan, Colman Domingo, Sebastian Stan, Elle Fanning, Demi Moore, Ralph Fiennes, Zoe Saldana and Michelle Yeoh, adding to the glamour of the star-studded event. ‘Anora’ Wins Big! Sean Baker’s Film Takes Home Best Picture at Critics Choice Awards 2025.

Winners of the 77th DGA Awards Ceremony

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film - Sean Baker for ‘Anora’

Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Theatrical Feature Film Director - Ramell Ross for ‘Nickel Boys’

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series - Frederick EO Toye for ‘Shogun’, “Crimson Sky”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series - Lucia Aniello for ‘Hacks’, “Bulletproof”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Limited Series - Steven Zaillian for ‘Ripley’

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming - Liz Patrick for ‘Saturday Night Live’, “John Mulaney/Chappell Roan”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials - Beth McCarthy-Miller for ‘The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady’

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs - Neil DeGroot for ‘Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted’, “The Cliffs of Ireland”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children’s Programs - Amber Sealey for ‘Out of My Mind’

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials - Andreas Nilsson (Biscuit Filmworks)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary - Brendan Bellomo & Slava Leontyev for ‘Porcelain War’

Lifetime Achievement Award - Ang Lee

Robert B. Aldrich Service Award - Mary Rae Thewlis

Frank Capra Achievement Award - Thomas J Whelan

Payal Kapadia, known for her critically acclaimed film All We Imagine As Light, lost in the First-Time Theatrical Feature Film Director category to Ramell Ross for Nickel Boys. This marks another setback for the Indian filmmaker, whose film also lost Best Foreign Language Film to Jacques Audiard’s E Emilia Pérez at the 30th Critics Choice Awards.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2025 02:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).