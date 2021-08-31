Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 (ANI): Actor Angad Bedi is deeply saddened after the demise of legendary coach Vasoo Paranjape.

Taking to Instagram, Angad penned an emotional post in the memory of Vasoo Paranjape.

"RIP Vasu sir... You will be missed great man !! Your voice shall never leave me...My condolences to the family," he wrote.

Alongside the note, Angad posted a picture of the late coach.

Vasoo Paranjape passed away on Monday at his residence in Mumbai after a prolonged illness. He is survived by his son Jatin, a former Mumbai batter, who also played four ODIs, reported ESPNcricinfo.

Vasoo Paranjape mentored the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sanjay Manjrekar and Rohit Sharma. (ANI)

