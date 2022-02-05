Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 (ANI): Anushka Sharma started her weekend on a fitness note.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka, on Saturday, shared a post-workout selfie. In the image, the 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' actor can be seen smiling while sitting on a mat.

Also Read | Pam & Tommy Star Lily James Opens Up About Her Transformation For Pamela Anderson’s Role.

For the workout session, she has picked a grey top and black yoga pants. It seems that the picture was clicked just after the session was over as she was glowing.

"Done," she captioned the image.

Also Read | Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Veteran Singer Continues to Be Under Aggressive Therapy; Currently Tolerating Procedures Well.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka will be seen making her Netflix debut with 'Chakda Xpress', which is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)