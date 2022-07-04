Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 (ANI): Actor Arjun Kapoor is quite overwhelmed after receiving abundant praise for his performance in 'Ek Villain 2' trailer.

"It is really heartening to see so many people from the industry come out to support me. It is hugely motivating because they have all seen what I have been through and the amount of hard work I had to put in to reach where I have reached today. I'm still work in progress and I feel blessed to be a part of the industry that has held my hands when the going was tough emotionally," he said.

He added, "Our industry is like a family and it is hugely validating for me to see the outpouring of love for my transformation in Ek Villain 2 trailer. I wish to keep doing good work so that the industry keeps feeling proud of me."

Arjun also thanked his trollers for motivating him to do better.

"I'm thrilled with the love that I have got for Ek Villain 2 trailer. Honestly, it has been a long road for me to ensure that I achieve a transformation that I'm proud of. It has been a real struggle because of my health issues but I thank everyone for their encouragement. I'm proud of myself for staying put, for putting in the long hours at the gym, for eating right every day and for having the mental strength to put my health as a priority," he shared.

"It has not been easy but the journey seems sweeter today after seeing all the lovely reactions. I understand that everyone criticised me at one time. They didn't know what I was going through. I didn't reveal too. But their feedback motivated me to bounce back. So, to everyone who trolled me, who criticised me, who hated me, I say thank you. The energy you gave me, I used it to transform myself. I will always be a work in progress and I'm proud that I will keep at it and keep coming back for more," Arjun added.

Helmed by Mohit Suri and jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms, 'Ek Villain Returns' is the sequel to the 2014 hit film, Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The new version also stars John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani. (ANI)

