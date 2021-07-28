Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): After wrapping up his shoot for 'Dhaakad' in Budapest, actor Arjun Rampal headed to London to spend quality time with his elder daughter Mahikaa.

On Wednesday, Arjun took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of him meeting Mahikaa and her classmates.

"Daddy's day out. Had a wonderful day with Mahikaa and some of her classmates, had discussions with great introspection, with these young aspiring filmmakers/ actors who gave me a tour of their very special campus in Ealing. Looking forward to our Hyde park run," he wrote.

Along with it, Arjun posted a few pictures with Mahikaa and her friends. Arjun's son Arik, too, marked his presence in the images.

For the unversed, Arjun was earlier married to Mehr Jesia, with whom he has two daughters Mahikaa and Myra. They got separated in 2018. A few months later, Arjun made his relationship with model Gabriella Demetriades official, and they had a son Arik in 2019. (ANI)

