Entertainment News | Aubry Bracco Wins Survivor 50th Season, Cirie Fields Wins Fan Favourite Prize

Washington DC [US], May 21 (ANI): The reality drama 'Survivor' crowned Aubry Bracco as the winner of its 50th Season, reported Variety. After Bracco learned she was taking home the 2 million USD prize, host Jeff Probst announced that Cirie Fields had won the 100,000 USD fan-favourite prize.

Following it, Probst cued up footage from Season 51, which will debut this fall. Titled 'The Open Era,' the design of the season pulls heavily from 'Survivor' history: Every twist or advantage that 'Survivor' has ever introduced will come back into play.

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Onstage, with a laugh, Probst said the idea behind 'The Open Era' is that anything "that has ever happened at any time on the show can happen in any season at any time in any order without any warning."

He added that Season 51 has already been shot, and it's 'very fun,' as reported by Variety. The show follows the concept of survival at an isolated location where they must provide food, fire, and shelter for themselves.

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The contestants compete in challenges, including testing the contestants' physical abilities like running and swimming or their mental abilities like puzzles and endurance challenges, for rewards and immunity from elimination.

The contestants are subsequently eliminated from the game as they are voted out by their fellow contestants until only two or three remain.

According to Variety, the show has been consumed for more than 700 billion minutes across its 50 seasons, or upwards of 1.3 million years.

Streaming viewership of Season 50 is up 45% compared with 49, and episodes of Season 50 are currently averaging nearly 10 million viewers after 35 days of streaming availability, making it the most-watched reality series of the 2025-26 television season, as per the outlet. (ANI)

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