Entertainment News | Netflix to Launch First Daily Live Show with 'The Breakfast Club'

Washington DC [US], May 22 (ANI): Netflix has announced that 'The Breakfast Club', the popular iHeartMedia morning show hosted by Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy and Jess Hilarious, is all set to stream live on the the platform every weekday from June 1, according to CNN.

With this, 'The Breakfast Club' will become Netflix's first daily live program. The move is also another step by the streaming platform to bring more live content to its viewers.

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According to the media outlet, Netflix, under an earlier deal with iHeartMedia, became the exclusive streaming home for the video version of 'The Breakfast Club'. Full episodes were made available on the platform after the radio show's live broadcast.

The new live version on Netflix will be different from the radio broadcast. The show will continue to air on Power 105.1/WWPR-FM and will also be syndicated by Premiere Networks. However, Netflix said its stream will use the radio show's commercial breaks for extra content.

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These will include bonus segments, behind-the-scenes moments, longer talks and original content, giving viewers an uninterrupted experience.

Speaking about the move, Charlamagne Tha God, in a statement, said live shows continue to connect with people.

"The media landscape will always evolve, but one thing consistently cuts through: live programming," Charlamagne Tha God said in a statement. "That's a big reason 'The Breakfast Club' has sustained its reign for so long. We're building something powerful, real-time conversation, real community, on a global scale."

Lauren Smith, Netflix's vice president of content licensing and programming strategy, said the show becoming Netflix's first daily live program is an important step for the platform.

'The Breakfast Club' is not Netflix's first live offering. The platform has already streamed 'The Bill Simmons Podcast' live on Sunday nights. It has also invested in NFL games, live comedy shows and other live events.

Netflix is also growing its focus on video podcasts, a space where YouTube continues to lead. The company has announced podcast-related deals with iHeartMedia, Spotify and Barstool Sports, along with projects featuring names like Pete Davidson and Brian Williams. (ANI)

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