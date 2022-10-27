Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI): Singer B Praak, who is best known for his soulful tracks like 'Teri Mitti', 'Mann Bharrya' and 'Filhaal' has come up with a new song titled 'Chum Chum Rakheya'.

'Chum chum rakheya' track is from Ammy Virk's upcoming film 'Oye Makhna'.

Sharing more details about the song, B Praak said, "Chum Chum Rakheya' is all about the pain of losing a lifelong relationship and has been beautifully picturised by Ammy Virk and Guggu Gill. It is a situational song about missing someone very dear to you. It is also about misunderstandings and a sense of loss that all of us have experienced at some point in our lives. I feel, whoever listens to the song can connect with it."

Ammy feels 'Chum chum rakheya' will be loved by everyone.

"The song has been sung so well and inspired us actors and the whole crew to do justice to it. It is not easy to compose a song, that will be remembered for years to come but 'Chum Chum Rakheya', I believe, the song has the potential to become a part of people's playlists and remind them of their loved ones," he shared.

'Oye Makhna' also stars Tania, Sidhika Sharma and Guggu Gill in prominent roles. The film is all set for a theatrical release worldwide on November 4, 2022. (ANI)

