Thalapathy Vijay and Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Old Photo Goes Viral Ahead of Their Tamil Nadu Assembly Face-Off

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

As the 17th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly convenes following the historic 2026 elections, a nostalgic photograph of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin has taken social media by storm. The viral image, capturing the two leaders in a candid moment from years ago, offers a stark contrast to their current roles as the primary political adversaries in a restructured state assembly. CM Vijay Meets Former CM MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin; Warm Hug Visuals Surface From Courtesy Visit (Watch).

Vijay, Udayanidhi Stalin's Old Photo Viral

The circulating photograph dates back to a time when the two figures were primarily known for their roles in the Tamil film industry. In the image, a younger Vijay and Udhayanidhi are seen sharing a lighthearted moment, a sight that has sparked widespread discussion among voters and political analysts.

The image has resurfaced just as the two leaders transition from personal acquaintances to political opponents. With Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerging as the single largest party and Udhayanidhi Stalin leading the DMK legislature party, the photo serves as a reminder of the shifting dynamics within Tamil Nadu’s power corridors.

Rare Photo of Udhayanidhi Stalin and Vijay Resurfaces Online

Yesteryear good friends @TVKVijayHQ and @Udhaystalin will be at loggerheads at the assembly. Quick recap: @Udhaystalin ‘s maiden production venture Kuruvi featured @actorvijay Vijay in the lead. He in fact waited to make sure that his first film should have then… pic.twitter.com/yvJzC8ZGY9 — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) May 10, 2026

While the viral photo highlights their personal rapport, the professional history between their families runs deep. In a significant moment following the 2026 election results, Chief Minister Vijay recently met with former Chief Minister MK Stalin at his residence.

Historically, Vijay has maintained a respectful relationship with the DMK leadership. Years prior, the actor held high-profile meetings with the late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, often accompanied by his father, director SA Chandrasekhar. These meetings were frequently viewed as courtesy calls, yet they laid the groundwork for the mutual respect often seen between the two families despite their current political divide.

Vijay and Udanidhi Stalin’s ‘Kuruvi’ Connection

The professional intersection of Vijay and Udhayanidhi Stalin is most notably rooted in the 2008 blockbuster film Kuruvi. The action-comedy marked a milestone for both men; it was the debut production of Udhayanidhi Stalin’s banner, Red Giant Movies, and featured Vijay in the leading role.

At the time, Udhayanidhi was a rising producer backing one of the state's biggest "mass heroes." Their collaboration on Kuruvi solidified a successful business relationship that dominated the entertainment industry for years. Tamil Nadu Government Formation: Congress Gets 2 Ministerial Berths in CM Vijay’s TVK-Led Cabinet After Historic Comeback.

Today, the camaraderie of the film sets has been replaced by the rigorous debates of the assembly floor. As Chief Minister, Vijay has already signalled a shift in governance, promising a "white paper" on the state's finances and addressing a reported debt of INR 10 lakh crore, claims that Udhayanidhi Stalin, as Leader of the Opposition, has already begun to challenge.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 04:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).