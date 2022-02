New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Actor Shilpa Shetty condoled the demise of late musician Bappi Lahiri by sharing a heartfelt note to pay her tributes on Wednesday.

Shilpa took to her Instagram handle and posted a monochrome picture of Bappi da on her Stories.

Along with that, she penned, "It's extremely heartbreaking to hear that Bappi Da is no more. Nearly 5 decades of his musical legacy will remain with us for generations to come. May his soul rest in peace."

"Heartfelt condolences to his family, loved one, and his fans. Om Shanti," she added.

Bappi Lahiri breathed his last on Tuesday night. He was 69 when he passed away due to multiple health issues. He had earned the title of 'Disco King' for popularising the use of synthesized disco music in Indian cinema.

The cremation ceremony of the singer will take place on Thursday morning, his family confirmed. (ANI)

