Washington DC [US], June 16 (ANI): Singer-songwriter and pianist Billy Joel's wife Alexis, 43, recently shared a series of photos on her Instagram as she honoured the singer, 76, on Father's Day, reported People.

In the sweet snaps, Joel can be seen visiting a museum with his two younger daughters Della, 9, and Remy, 7, and his wife as they posed in front of a giant elephant display.

Joel was also pictured standing in the snow with his daughters and getting a sweet kiss on the cheek from Remy as the three of them sat in an armchair together.

"This Father's Day is extra special. We are always grateful and thankful but this year really reminded us how lucky we are to have you," Alexis wrote in the caption. "We are so blessed to have such a strong, determined man in our lives. You are a wonderful support for us and we only hope we can be the same for you. We love you and know you will be rocking out next year," reported People.

Alexis' memorial post comes just a few weeks after the family revealed that Joel had been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), a condition in which excess cerebrospinal fluid accumulates in the brain ventricles.

According to a message on Instagram, Joel's health has deteriorated as a result of recent concert performances, causing hearing, vision, and balance issues.

The "Uptown Girl" artist is undergoing specific physical therapy under his doctor's instructions, and he's been "advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period." After news of Joel's condition was made public, Alexis shared a statement through Joel's Instagram about his condition and recovery.

"Thank you for the outpouring of love and support," she began alongside a photo of herself with Billy and their daughters Della and Remy. "We are so grateful for the wonderful care and swift diagnosis we received," as per the outlet.

Alexis continued, "Bill is beloved by so many, and to us, he is a father and husband who is at the center of our world,m" reported People.

"We are hopeful for his recovery," she stated. "We look forward to seeing you all in the future."

Alongside his two younger daughters, Joel is dad to daughter Alexa, 39, whom he shares with ex-wife Christie Brinkley," reported People. (ANI)

