Mumbai, June 16: Actress Pragya Jaiswal’s films ‘Kanche’ and ‘Akhanda’ have bagged the honours at the first edition of the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards in Hyderabad. The awards were backed by the Telangana Government, and were held to honour the late revolutionary poet Gaddar, and it also marked the State's commitment towards celebrating cinematic legacy.

Expressing gratitude about receiving two honours, Pragya Jaiswal says, "It's the most credible and prestigious award that one can get for a film. My debut film, ‘Kanche’, won the second-best film of the year award, and ‘Akhanda’ also won the second-best film of the year award. Till ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ happened, these two films have been very close to my heart. Kanche is a very special film for me, it won a National award. When your first film wins a National award, a State award and best debut award, you feel most validated with these awards. We received this award from the Chief Minister of Telangana, and it was a great feeling”. Malavika Mohanan’s Stunning Style Evolution: From Business Chic in Pantsuits to Graceful Sarees, Actress’ 7 Attractive Looks Will Elevate Your Fashion Game (See Pics).

The actress also spoke about her closeness to both films, her parents' reaction, her experience of working with the legendary Nandamuri Balakrishna, director Boyapati Srinu and also shared the greatest lesson she learnt from Kanche director, Krish Jagarlamudi. Recalling the reaction she received from her parents, Pragya said, "Whenever I get an award, my parents are very happy. But for this one, especially, they were extra thrilled. It validates all the hard work and it feels very humbling”.

Pragya also spoke about the greatest learning she received from Kanche director Krish Jagarlamudi. She said, "When I was doing Kanche, I knew that this film is very very special. It will be one of the landmark films of my career, even if it was the first one. After almost a decade, if you're still being appreciated and awarded for that film, you know that feeling was correct”. ‘Kuberaa’: Censor Board Clears Trimmed Version of Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna Starrer; Runtime Set at 181 Minutes.

“And my first film director, Krish Jagarlamudi, had told me that 'Epic or nothing'. That was the greatest learning, and those words have stuck with me. And even today, I truly think of that when it comes to making a decision for choosing a film or a certain role”, she shared.

Delving into her work experience, Pragya shared, "For Nandamuri Balakrishna sir, I would only say that I have never met a human, a person, an actor of the caliber of Balakrishna sir. I am grateful to the universe for the greatest opportunity of giving me the chance to work with him twice. It was the greatest honour to work with Balakrishna sir and Boyapati Srinu sir (the director). He is the king of mass cinema and has redefined my career. Kanche is the best kind of debut that I could ask for, but my career-changing film was ‘Akhanda’”. “All my gratitude goes to Boyapati Srinu sir for choosing me to be a part of this magnum opus film opposite the most legendary actor, Nandamuri Balakrishna sir”, she added.

