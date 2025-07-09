Los Angeles [US], July 9 (ANI): 'Bridgerton' actress Simone Ashley has joined the cast of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2,' according to Deadline.

The British star will be seen alongside original cast members Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci. Actor Kenneth Branagh has also joined the film.

As per Deadline, the upcoming movie is a sequel to the 2006 hit 'The Devil Wears Prada,' which followed the story of a young woman working under a tough fashion editor. In the new film, Meryl Streep's character Miranda Priestly is now dealing with the fall of print media, while Emily Blunt's character Emily Charlton has become a top executive in fashion. The two characters are set to clash in the story as they fight for ad business. Branagh will play Miranda's husband.

Simone Ashley became popular for her role as Kate Sharma in Bridgerton. She also appeared in Disney's The Little Mermaid as Indira and in Netflix's Sex Education.

The original Devil Wears Prada movie made over $326 million worldwide, as pre Deadline. It also earned two Oscar nominations, including one for Streep as Best Actress.

David Frankel, who directed the first film, is returning. Aline Brosh McKenna, who wrote the screenplay for the original movie, is also back. Filming for the sequel has already started.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is expected to release on May 1. (ANI)

