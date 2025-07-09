Los Angeles, July 9: Hollywood director Jon M Chu is all set to direct the live-action film based on popular Mattel toys "Hot Wheels" for Warner Bros. The film is the next big project from Warner Bros and Mattel after the resounding success of 2023's "Barbie", which amassed over USD 1.4 billion at the global box office. The details of the plot have been kept under wraps. Chu, best known for directing "Crazy Rich Asians" and "Wicked", will direct the movie from a script penned by Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier of “Creed II” fame, reported entertainment news outlet Variety. Britney Spears Biopic: Selena Gomez and Natalie Portman Among Top Contenders To Portray the ‘Princess of Pop’ In Jon M Chu’s Film – Reports.

Filmmaker J J Abrams' company Bad Robot Productions and Chu's Electric Somewhere will produce. "Hot Wheels has always been about more than speed — it's about imagination, connection, and the thrill of play," Chu said. "Bringing that spirit to the big screen is an incredible opportunity. I'm excited to create an adventure that honours Hot Wheels' legacy while driving it somewhere entirely new," he added.

Chu recently directed the critically-acclaimed musical "Wicked: Part One", which earned 10 Oscar nominations. A second part, "Wicked: For Good", is set for release by Universal Pictures in the United States on November 21, 2025. Chu will also be working on a Play Doh animated film as well as a biopic on pop star Britney Spears.

