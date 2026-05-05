Entertainment News | Cardi B Attends Met Gala 2026 Despite Fever

New York City [US], May 5 (ANI): Rapper Cardi B attended the Met Gala 2026 in New York City, despite being unwell, revealing on the red carpet that she was battling a fever, according to E! News.

The 33-year-old artist, known for her hit song Bodak Yellow, shared that she would likely skip the star-studded after-parties following the fundraiser at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

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"You wanna know a secret? I'm actually sick and I have a fever," Cardi said while speaking to reporters in a video posted on X, according to E! News.

Despite feeling under the weather, the rapper made a striking appearance in a custom outfit by Marc Jacobs, aligning with this year's dress code, 'Fashion Is Art'. Her bold black lace ensemble featured exaggerated shoulder structures and voluminous detailing resembling an abstract human form, according to E! News.

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Cardi B has consistently made headlines at the Met Gala with her dramatic fashion choices. In 2024, she arrived with a nine-person entourage to manage the elaborate train of her gown, while in 2025 she impressed in a green velvet ensemble designed by Daniel Lee for Burberry.

Reflecting on her approach to the event, she had earlier told The Hollywood Reporter, "We always try to make sure that everything goes right, that everything be iconic. I know people sometimes be like, 'Oh, it's not about who is there and who is not,' but it's like, no, you need to remember us forever."

Even while unwell, Cardi B's appearance once again ensured she remained one of the most talked-about celebrities of the evening. (ANI)

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