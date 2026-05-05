RB Choudary, Jiiva’s Father and Veteran Producer, Dies in Car Accident in Jaipur; Chiranjeevi Mourns His Passing

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Veteran film producer RB Choudary, a stalwart of the South Indian film industry and founder of Super Good Films, passed away in a tragic car accident in Jaipur early morning on Tuesday, May 5. He was 72. According to local authorities, the accident occurred on the outskirts of the city while Choudary was travelling for a personal engagement. Chiranjeevi Thanks Doctor Who Operated on Ram Charan’s Eyelid; Says His ‘Craftsmanship Made All the Difference’ (View Post).

Producer RB Choudary No More

The incident took place during the early hours of Tuesday when RB Choudary’s vehicle reportedly collided with a stationary heavy vehicle on the highway. While the exact cause of the crash is still under investigation, preliminary reports suggest poor visibility may have played a role.

Who Was RB Choudary?

RB Choudary was known for his immense contribution to Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema. Over a career spanning more than three decades, his production house, Super Good Films, became synonymous with family-oriented dramas and high success ratios, launching the careers of several prominent actors and directors.

Chiranjeevi Leads Industry Tributes to RB Choudary

The news of RB Choudary's sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the film fraternity. Megastar Chiranjeevi was among the first to express his grief, taking to social media to share a heartfelt tribute to the producer. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Deeply heartbroken to hear about the sudden and tragic loss of Legendary producer RB Choudary garu. I have known him for many years and was recently associated with him on my film Godfather through Super Good Films. He has shaped the careers of many talented directors and actors and brought countless stories to life. His contribution to Indian cinema is beyond words."

Chiranjeevi Remembers RB Choudary Through Heartfelt Note

Deeply heartbroken to hear about the sudden and tragic loss of Legendary producer R.B. Choudary garu. I have known him for many years and was recently associated with him on my film “𝐆𝐨𝐝 𝐅𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫” through Super Good Films. He has shaped the careers of many talented… pic.twitter.com/8AXgqF5hew — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 5, 2026

RB Choudary’s Legacy of Hits

RB Choudary’s legacy is defined by his ability to spot talent and produce content that resonated with the masses. He is credited with producing over 90 films, many of which were blockbusters like Suryavamsam, Raja, and Nuvvu Vastaaniani. Beyond his business acumen, he was widely respected for his disciplined approach to filmmaking and his mentorship of young artistes. His recent productions include the 2025 Fahadh Faasil film Maareesan, and Godfather with Chiranjeevi in 2022.

RB Choudary is survived by his wife and four sons, actors Jiiva and Jithan Ramesh, and producer Suresh, and businessman Jeevan. ‘Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil’ OTT Release Date: When and Where To Watch Jiiva’s Tamil Film Online.

Arrangements are currently being made to transport RB Choudary's remains back to Chennai for the final rites, where a large gathering of industry colleagues and fans is expected to pay their last respects.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X account of Chiranjeevi). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 10:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).