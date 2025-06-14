Washington [US], June 14 (ANI): Academy Award-winning director Darren Aronofsky is in early talks to helm 'Breakthrough', a psychological drama starring Dwayne Johnson.

The film, set in turn-of-the-millennium Southern California, follows an alienated young man who falls under the influence of a charismatic motivational guru with a dark side.

Johnson will play a supporting role as the guru, marking a departure from his typical family-friendly fare, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

A24 will produce and finance the film, with Zeke Goodman set to write the screenplay.

Stacey Sher's Shiny Penny Productions will co-produce alongside Johnson and Dany Garcia's Seven Bucks Productions.

Jacob Epstein and Justin Wolf will serve as executive producers through Lighthouse Management and Media.

This project marks Johnson's second collaboration with A24, following 'The Smashing Machine', a biographical sports drama directed by Benny Safdie.

Johnson has been exploring more dramatic roles, including a Hawaii-set mob epic with Emily Blunt and Leonardo DiCaprio, directed by Martin Scorsese.

Aronofsky's upcoming film, 'Caught Stealing', a crime thriller starring Austin Butler and Zoe Kravitz, is set for release on August 29, 2025. (ANI)

